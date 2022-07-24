Demi Lovato “rarely'” thinks about drugs anymore

Demi Lovato had to spend time in a rehabilitation center after using drugs.

The 29-year-old pop star, Demi Lovato had a history of addiction issues and had to spend time in a rehabilitation center after using too much of a drug. They have now “embraced” a sober lifestyle.

Demi said: “I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me. And I just realized that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance.”

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer continued, “The journey to sobriety was such a long one because the desire wasn’t truly there, but now insists that cutting out drugs and alcohol is the only thing that works.”

The singer rose to fame as a teenager and starred in the hit Disney Channel film “Camp Rock” as well as the title role of the sitcom “Sonny with a chance.”

Speaking on Mix 104.1, Demi added: “I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. I don’t think that I wanted it. And now, I made all the bargaining choices and I realized that none of it works for me.”