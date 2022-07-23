Demi Moore is refusing to let her age prevent her from being ‘sexy.’

Demi Moore respects her little girls and profound figure Mata Amritanandamayi on Mother’s Day
Demi Moore honors an Indian otherworldly figure in another post on Instagram....
Moore is refusing to be “Defined by a number” increased she wants to be “defined by her experience”, turning the idea of aging on its head and framing it in a completely differently than what it has been in the past.
She further added ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old,” she explained to People. “But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”
She has expressed her dissatisfaction with having to conform to societal beauty standards.
The Hollywood veteran stated that she does not want to succumb to the trappings of old age and would rather maintain the “sexy” image she created for herself as a young actress.
She encapsulated this feeling in her new Demi Moori x Andie swimsuit collection, which reminds women to be confident and sexy in bikini or one-piece suits that make them feel beautiful.
Catch all the Birthday News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.