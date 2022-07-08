Denise Richards says ‘always in good place’ with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have been estranged for more than ten years.

But the 51-year-old actress assured that they are still friends.

The couple’s two children, Sami and Lola, are 18 and 17 respectively.

Denise Richards expressed that she was ‘in a good place’ with her former husband, Charlie Sheen, during an interview on Thursday.

Although she and her ex-husband, 56, had their issues, the 51-year-old actress assured the media outlet that they were still on good terms.

Sami and Lola, the former couple’s two kids, are 18 and 17 years old. The actor originally expressed his criticism of the former’s OnlyFans endeavour, but he later changed his opinion about her conduct.

Richards said at the start of the conversation that Sheen and she had been estranged for more than ten years but remained friends.

I’m always in a good place with him, the former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said.

The Two and a Half Men actor and the Starship Troopers actress then said that despite their previous breakup, they still had one other’s backs.

‘I think it’s great to be able to support one another and to not have judgment of what something may or may not be,’ she stated.

Richards and Sheen first got to know one another while producing the 2000 comedy movie Good Advice, in which they both had leading roles.

The following year, they started dating, and in 2002, they decided to officially declare their union.

Before adding Sami into their lives, the former couple waited two years, and they welcomed Lola in 2005.

But finally, they fell out, and their marriage was formally annulled in 2006.

Sheen then started dating Brooke Mueller, an actress, whom he later wed in 2008.

Bob and Max, twins who were both 13 at the time of their birth, split up with their parents in 2011.

In 2017, Richards began dating Aaron Phypers, and the two got married the following year.

In 2019, the delighted couple revealed that they had adopted a daughter they called Eloise.

The oldest child of the ex-couple made a notable announcement about joining the OnlyFans subscription programme last month.

The announcement was then met with surprise from Sheen, who then reprimanded his son for his conduct.

He reconsidered his choice, though, as Richards showed his support for Sami.

Later, the actress admitted that she had also signed up for the platform as a content producer.