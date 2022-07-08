Denzel Washington tests positive for COVID-19

Denzel Washington misses Medal of Freedom ceremony at White House after testing positive for COVID.

US President Joe Biden described him as “a man who couldn’t be here today but wanted to be” Denzel feels “fine” and will be honoured at a later date.

Denzel Washington The Oscar-winning actor was forced to miss the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on Thursday (07.07.22) after testing positive for the virus.

Denzel feels “fine” despite everything, the rep continued.

US President Joe Biden described Denzel during the ceremony as “a man who couldn’t be here today but wanted to be.” The Hollywood legend, who appeared in movies including “Malcolm X,” “Training Day,” and “Man on Fire,” will be honoured at a later time, he added.

For his work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Denzel is being honoured.

For more over 25 years, the actor has represented the group as its national spokesperson.

Speaking about his involvement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Denzel previously explained: “My father was a Pentecostal preacher who taught me the importance of faith. My mother was a beautician who sacrificed to get me the best education possible. But I also had a local Boys and Girls Club with mentors who cared and gave me the confidence I needed to set higher goals than I might have.”

Throughout his career, Denzel Washington has received numerous honours, including a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

The renowned actor, however, has emphasised in the past that he is not motivated by accolades or “validation.”

Denzel explained his motivations as follows: “I give my everything to the audience. It is enjoyable. I don’t require approval.”