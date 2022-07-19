Dermot O’Leary calls Alison Hammond ‘b****’ after she insulted him.

O’Leary had to apologise after insulting Alison Hammond.

Rumors of a simmering conflict between the two have long been refuted by ITV.

Dermot O’Leary had to apologise after referring to Alison Hammond as a “b***h” live on air.

She said he wasn’t as good a presenter now as he was when he was on Big Brother, and he retaliated.

She began by saying that, looking back, he was better off hosting the spin-off series of the Channel 4 hit. Alison then said that he was a better TV host back then as well, to which he responded, “Such a b***h.”

She remarked, “What about you Derm, you looked hot back in the day,” as footage of him appeared on Big Brother’s Little Brother.

What do you mean back in the day? the celebrity, who has been hosting This Morning with Alison on Fridays for more than a year, responded with a wounded expression.

But how do you feel when you witness that? Alison, a previous Big Brother contestant, questioned him.

She remarked, “You were so good on that show,” to which he replied, “I had the most fun on that show.”

Just in that episode, Dermot questioned the woman. “Yeah only that one,” she replied with a smile.

He said, lifting his water glass, “Such a b***h.”

Alison instantly appeared startled and turned to face the camera, saying: “Ooh. Please apologise for your language.

Dermot added his “sorry” before moving on to other topics and omitting any more mention of the unpleasant situation.

One fan tweeted, “Omg did Demot just call Alison a b***h on #ThisMorning,” expressing their shock.

Later, when she appeared via video link, another former Big Brother contestant, Kate Lawler, made light of his remarks.

She jokingly said, “You are live on TV please do not swear,” imitating Davina McCall’s catchphrase. Dermot, that’s for you.

In spite of the difficulties of beginning their on-screen relationship during a pandemic, a spokeswoman asserted in June that Alison and Dermot had formed a strong connection and that their chemistry had been a ratings success.

The duo can now socialise together after the show and have loved spending time with each other’s families since the outbreak has ended.

