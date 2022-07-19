Desus & Mero celebrates late night Showtime series

Desus & Mero celebrates the late-night Showtime series.

Programme was hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

A Showtime representative told that the news was true and that the show’s final episode aired on June 23.

Advertisement

Desus & Mero, the renowned late-night Showtime programme hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero has concluded. A Showtime representative told that the news was true and that the show’s final episode aired on June 23.

“DESUS & MERO, a late-night discussion programme on SHOWTIME, won’t come back for a fifth season. On Thursday, June 23, its final episode aired, according to the announcement. Moving on, “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will pursue independent creative activities.”

Desus acknowledged the information on Twitter and expressed gratitude to the Bodegahive for “being part of the trip.”

A few hours later, reports of Desus and The Kid Mero’s breakup began to circulate. The two had been cohosting the Bodega Boys podcast for years, but they had ceased publishing new episodes. In a sharp Reddit discussion, Mero appeared to announce that the show had concluded. Desus tweeted on Friday to confirm the news, saying “the hive deserved more than this finish. Reddit is free to malign my reputation, but wait until the truth comes out.

In 2019, Desus & Mero made their Showtime debut, establishing the cohosts as two of the most innovative new voices in the late-night genre. Desus & Mero, which started out as a nightly series, eventually became a weekly programme that attracted notable guests like David Letterman, Michelle Yeoh, and former president Barack Obama. The programme, which had long been a fan favourite, made its awards debut in 2021 when it received the Writers Guild Award for comedy/variety talk series.

The action moved them one step closer to the Emmys, which are dominated by programmes like Last Week Tonight, Late Night, and The Late Show.

Advertisement

A shared sense of humour and the fact that they were both Bronx locals led Desus and Mero to first connect on Twitter. Before settling on Showtime, they went through a number of variations of their show, including brief runs on Complex and Viceland. Throughout it all, they also had their podcast, where the duo could riff on pop culture without being constrained by broadcast television’s censors.

An unnamed staff member who wanted to remain nameless said, “It’s somewhat of a marvel that it lasted this long.” “[These are] two individuals who were not close friends prior to being paired as co-hosts.”

The employee claims that the pair previously appeared to get along, which made things work on set. Before any potential interpersonal conflict, the show’s lack of direction from a single voice looked to be the primary problem. The employee claims that it was never obvious who was in control.

Clearly, the two men intended to do that. In other words, neither, which is admirable, desired to overwhelm the other, which caused confusion. “I think there was a lot of dissatisfaction for people who were working extremely hard, who needed answers, and who wouldn’t receive answers from any of the executives or the team itself,” the author says.

There were several well-known and up-and-coming performers on the show, including alumni like former staff writer Ziwe, who currently hosts her own Showtime series. The staff member says, “It’s a shame that it didn’t work out because a lot of people worked extremely hard at the show to make it the best they could. Some viewers thought the programme should have gone on indefinitely.