Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary: Saira Banu emotional grieves

On July 7, 2021, the great actor died at the age of 98 in Mumbai.

His wife Saira Banu has written a heartfelt statement recalling the wonderful memories she shared with her husband.

Dilip Kumar’s admirers and co-stars are commemorating his first death anniversary.

Dilip Kumar, a cinematic great and veteran Indian celebrity was mourned on his first death anniversary.

While many of Dilip’s admirers and co-stars are commemorating the great actor on his first death anniversary, his wife Saira Banu has written a heartfelt statement recalling the wonderful memories she shared with her husband.

Saira, 77, stated, “I wonder how many of you who are reading this have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments, days and years with the only man (or woman) you have dreamed of as your life partner.”

She also added, “I turn my face away and bury my face in the pillow and try to go back to sleep… as if by doing so I will open my eyes again and see him sleeping by my side, his pink cheeks glowing in the morning rays of the sun streaming into the room. Having said that, I must admit that I consider myself very fortunate that I had my Yousuf with me for 56 years and more.”

She further said, “The whole world now knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 and I grew up with the dream tucked away in my mind that he alone is the perfect man for me. When the dream came true, I knew I was not his only admirer and that I had jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar. There were countless fans and actors and technicians and students of cinema who looked up to him as their guru.”

Before their marriage in 1966, Saira and Dilip appeared in films like as Sagina, Bairaag, and Gopi.

