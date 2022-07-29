Diljit Dosanjh feels proud of Priyanka Chopra & Lilly Singh’s Hollywood journey.

Diljit Dosanjh and his brilliant music, his wicked sense of humour, and his love of fashion are synonymous. The popular Punjabi music artist has quietly and steadily gained popularity throughout India.

Diljit has millions of fans thanks to his upbeat songs and open social media presence. He has achieved great success in his acting assignments, whether for Pollywood or Bollywood.

Incredibly talented films like Soorma, Honsla Rakh, Good Newz, Sardaar Ji, Sardaar Ji 2, Udta Punjab, and others feature the performer. While on his music tour, the actor ran into Lilly Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Los Angeles.

In a joint Instagram post with Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh, Diljit wrote about how these women have become worldwide celebrities with a firm grip on Hollywood.

“Love and respect. @priyankachopra @lilly saanu maan ann sadian kudian te,” his caption said. Hollywood ne vich ja ke dhakk pai aa, Jina. LA was a movie, which roughly translates to mean that he is with successful women in Hollywood.

As they posed to snap group shots, the three were at its most silly. Lilly’s brown patched co-ord set, Priyanka’s printed black blazer, and Dijit’s denim jacket all looked amazing.

He also included a picture of Priyanka and Lilly taking in his concert as they stood among a sizable audience that had come to witness Diljit sing in the pictures he uploaded.

Fresh off the enormous success of Honsla Rakh, Diljit is occupied with his US music tour. The following film Priyanka Chopra will appear in is the Hollywood romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back to Me.

The Bajirao Mastani actress also has the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in her resume, starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. After the 2019 movie The Sky Is Pink, it will be Priyanka’s first appearance on Indian screens since.

