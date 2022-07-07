Director of Cake Asim Abbasi All Honors To Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

Pakistani director Asim Abbas praises Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for her performance in Ms. Marvel.

Asim Abbasi, a Pakistani director, offers nothing but praise for Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s performance in Ms. Marvel. She is one of the four directors on the web series’s team.

As Disney Plus’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe web series, Ms. Marvel, continues to create headlines, Netizens are swooning. While the public fawns over everyone from the comic book creators behind the original plot to the stars of the live-action version, we tend to overlook the filmmakers.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy was praised by Pakistani director Asim Abbasi for her work to the web series. The director of Cake also acknowledged other Pakistani artists involved in the production.

“What a glorious summer it’s been for groundbreaking Pakistani content and artists, … Kudos to Sharmen Obaid, Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, Mehwish Hayat and everyone else from around the globe who has been instrumental in bringing Ms. Marvel to us! And if you are lucky enough to be in Pakistan right now, catch it in the cinemas!!”

In an Instagram post, he discussed his impressions on the web series.

“Been watching Ms. Marvel with my 8 year old who has never before been into superhero stuff. But he is devouring this show, sharing details of it with his grandparents, and his friends at school, making maps and drawings of partition and train stations and leaving voice notes to Nimra you creep me out, Najma! “

In addition, he underlined how significant this is in terms of Pakistani representation.

“He feels seen. And that is the power of storytelling. It lies in the emotional, cathartic connect and representation in which you are not just the “other”, the side-kick, the comic in someone else’s world. Where you are the hero of your own world.”

The director has a message for sceptics specifically.

“So critique if you want to, but also, please, rejoice for this is huge. The burden of some full and final representation is too great for one show, and a handful of artists to ever bear.”

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a two-time Oscar-winning director, is renowned for her documentaries and educational films. Currently, she is collaborating with Disney on a high-budget web series.

Recently, Asim Abbas’ web series ‘Churails’ has acquired a great deal of attention and notoriety. The Zee5 Original series caused a stir in the digital realm.