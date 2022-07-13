Advertisement
Doctor Strange Jon Spaihts praises Ram Charan's RRR

Doctor Strange Jon Spaihts praises Ram Charan’s RRR

Doctor Strange Jon Spaihts praises Ram Charan’s RRR

Jon Spaihts is blown away by S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period drama ‘RRR’.

  Jon Spaihts is blown away by S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama 'RRR'.
  He calls it "the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen".
  The film was released in theatres globally on March 25 of this year.
“Doctor Strange” and Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi film “Dune” writer Jon Spaihts is blown away by Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period drama ‘RRR,’ which stars Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles alongside Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The screenwriter and author rushed to Twitter to express his feelings about the film. He showered accolades on the film, tweeting: “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movies into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple of days later (sic).”

The film’s production crew announced the news on its social media accounts. Not only Jon Spaihts, but other well-known Hollywood celebrities have praised the film for its content since it became available on Netflix.

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill saw the film earlier this month and expressed his thoughts on Twitter. Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member.”

He also called RRR “the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen.” Cargill went on to say that he was certain he would watch the film again with his companion.

RRR was released in theatres globally on March 25 of this year. It is set in colonial India and tells the fictional story of two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR), a tribal rebel commander, and Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram), who infiltrates the British police forces for the desired assignment.

Take a look below:

