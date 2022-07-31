Documentary of “The Princess” will use snippets from Diana’s Panorama interview

BBC promised that it would never air the contentious Panorama interview with Martin Bashir about Princess Diana from 1995.

However, the tape is now scheduled to air on Sky and Now TV the following month.

The Princess, a forthcoming documentary that also had a limited run in U.K. theatres, will include clips from the controversial interview.

Advertisement

Following a BBC promise that it would never air the contentious Panorama interview with Martin Bashir about Princess Diana from 1995, the tape is now scheduled to air on Sky and Now TV the following month.

The Princess, a forthcoming documentary that also had a limited run in U.K. theatres, will include clips from the controversial interview.

The documentary, which is being directed by Oscar contender Ed Perkins, will recount the life of the late Princess of Wales using news footage, interviews, and commentary.

Also Read Prince Harry is not a fan of The Crown’s portrayal of Princess Diana The Crown is set to drop its fifth season this year, having...

Following revelations about how Bashir obtained the interview, the head of BBC last week swore to never again air the contentious interview or grant a “complete or partial” license to other networks.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has also demanded that the documentary that included his mother never be aired again.

Advertisement

According to reports, BBC did not grant permission for the clip to be used in The Princess. Instead, the documentary will make use of brief interview excerpts while abiding by its copyright.