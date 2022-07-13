Advertisement
Doja Cat loses 200K followers after calling out Noah Schnapp

Articles
Doja Cat loses 200K followers after calling out Noah Schnapp

  • Doja Cat has lost over 200K Instagram followers.
  • She demanded that he match her up with Joseph Quinn in their private texts.

Doja Cat has lost over 200K Instagram followers as a result of calling Noah Schnapp out for a “borderline snake” DMs leak.

In a recent attack on the “Stranger Things” actor, the singer demanded that he match her up with Joseph Quinn in their private texts, which were shared.

The young actor then posted a TikTok video of their private conversation, which showed Doja asking him through his Instagram DMs, “Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?”

Doja was told to enter Quinn’s direct messages on Twitter or Instagram by Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the popular series. She seems to have trouble locating them though.

“idk his ig ior [sic] twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in,” she wrote back.

Schnapp responded by sending her a link to his Instagram page.

“Right here ma’am,” he added.

A day after, she slammed Schnapp in a since-deleted TikTok live.

To be fair this is like a kid, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even over like 21,” said the star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, adding that she was trying to be “super fair” about the situation.

“When you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s–t, you say dumb s–t, you f–k up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you’re supposed to so you know not to do it in the future,” she explained. “I did my share of f–k ups so I don’t f–k up again.”

“But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” the Grammy winner continued. “That’s like borderline snake s–t… that’s like weasel s–t. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is?”

