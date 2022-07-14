Advertisement
  • Doja Cat lost over 200k Instagram followers after calling out ‘Stranger Things’ star.
  • She had requested that he introduce her to Joseph Quinn, one of his co-stars.
  • The singer called Schnapp “socially unaware and whack” in an Instagram Live video.
Doja Cat 26-year-old singer has lost over 200k Instagram followers after hitting out at ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp.

Recently, the singer called out the Stranger Things actor for disclosing their private chats, in which she requested that he introduce her to Joseph Quinn, one of his co-stars.

Doja expressed her discomfort with Schnapp broadcasting their conversation on social media in an Instagram Live video, calling the action “socially unaware and whack.”

Additionally, the singer called Schnapp out for acting “snake.”

 

“First, let’s try to be chill about it,” she began the video. “To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even like over 21.

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit. You fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuck-ups so that I don’t fuck up again.

“But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit.”

She added: “I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Since then, the Instagram following of Doja Cat has significantly decreased, dropping from 24.34 million to 24.14 million in less than a week, according to social media analytics company Social Blade. During the same time span, Schnapp’s fan base grew from 24.25 million to 25.17 million.

Doja’s comments have not yet received a response from Schnapp, although he did take down the initial TikTok video that showed their private communications.

Other Doja Cat news includes the singer’s recent cancellation of her 2022 tour dates due to tonsil surgery.

