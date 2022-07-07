Doja Cat wants to be set up with ‘Stranger Things’ star

Doja Cat requested Noah Schnapp to introduce.

Noah uploaded a screenshot of their conversation on TikTok.

Doja insisted she was struggling to find his social media.

The singer contacted Noah, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series, and requested that he help her meet Joseph, who plays Eddie Munson. Noah uploaded a screenshot of their conversation on TikTok.

Doja Cat wrote to Noah: “Noah can you tell Joseph to (hit me up) … wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)?”.

The actor then responded by telling her to contact him directly, writing: “LMAOO slide into his dms.”

However, Doja Cat insisted she was struggling to find his social media pages, writing: “Doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Helpful Noah then found up one of Joseph’s pages and sent Doja Cat a link adding: “Right here ma’am.”

The exchange came after a fan tweeted Doja Cat and pointed out a picture of Joseph and wrote: “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is,” and the star responded: ‘It’s f*****g criminal.”

Joseph, 29, joined “Stranger Things 4” as Eddie Munson, a Dungeons and Dragons teacher who is wrongfully accused of killing Chrissy Cunningham.

Speaking to the Guardian, Joseph admitted he initially didn’t think he was right for the role.

He explained: “No meetings, no chemistry reads, no protracted process. It was pretty unusual and very disarming. It meant I was waiting for the (‘Stranger Things’ creators) Duffer brothers to realise they’d made a mistake …

“I tried grappling with Dungeons and Dragons, but accepted that wasn’t going to happen. Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio, and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7 per cent of the work is that wig.”