Dolly posts a new Tiktok video on her Instagram

Watch: TikTok star Dolly’s latest video on a bike goes viral
Dolly, the TikTok star, appears to be cementing her position as the new fashionista in town, owing to her growing list of viral videos that cause internet storms.
The social media sensation has over 12 million TikTok followers and is one of the most followed Pakistani figures on the video-sharing app.
Dolly took to Instagram to share a new video in which she was seen grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva while lip-syncing the song.
Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was previously charged with a Capital Development Authority (CDA) complaint under wildlife and environmental protection laws.
Dolly’s interim bail in the forest fire case was extended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.
