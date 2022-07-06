Dolly posts a new Tiktok video on her Instagram

Advertisement
TikTok star Dolly shares new dance video on Instagram

  • Dolly, the TikTok star, appears to be cementing her position as the new fashionista in town
  • The social media sensation has over 12 million TikTok followers 
  • Dolly took to Instagram to share a new video in which she was seen grooving 
Dolly, the TikTok star, appears to be cementing her position as the new fashionista in town, owing to her growing list of viral videos that cause internet storms.

The social media sensation has over 12 million TikTok followers and is one of the most followed Pakistani figures on the video-sharing app.

Dolly took to Instagram to share a new video in which she was seen grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva while lip-syncing the song.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dolly. 👸🏼 (@dollyofficial1)

Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was previously charged with a Capital Development Authority (CDA) complaint under wildlife and environmental protection laws.

Dolly’s interim bail in the forest fire case was extended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.

