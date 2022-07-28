Dolly’s latest TikTok video goes viral

TikTok star Dolly has the public fascinated with her videos, and the beauty is now controlling hearts with her lethal dancing skills and endearing smiles.

She is a well-known social media influencer and model. She shared entertaining videos and dance performances on her social media accounts. Recently, the TikToker shared a video from the mountains.

However, the video’s beautiful mountain backdrop and Dolly’s amazing dancing captivated everyone’s hearts.

“For Pakhton fam???? @harrisali4”, she captioned her post.

The TikToker is seen dressed in a red and green traditional outfit. The positive and motivating message conveyed in the video was well-received.

Dolly previously gained notoriety for allegedly setting a group of shrubs on fire in Margala Hills, which had the potential to start a large-scale wildfire.

