Dolly's most recent TikTok video becomes viral

TikTok star Dolly shares swimming pool pictures

Dolly, one of Pakistan’s most well-known and popular TikTokers, is a crowd favourite. The lip-sync queen regularly posts videos on her social media accounts that range from funny to motivational.

The model just posted a vieo on Instagram. The TikToker was spotted vibing along to the song from the upcoming Bollywood film Shamshera, which conveys a positive message. A message is conveyed in the little video to individuals who frequently harass women in public. Dolly sheds light on the rampant street harassment and violence against women.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dolly. 👸🏼 (@dollyofficial1)

Dolly, dressed in all-black, exudes gangster vibes as she defends a young girl from an alleged harasser. The positive and motivating message conveyed in the video was well-received.

Dolly previously gained notoriety for allegedly setting a group of shrubs on fire in Margala Hills, which had the potential to start a large-scale wildfire.

Also Read

TikToker Dolly trolled for covering Sushmita Sen
TikToker Dolly trolled for covering Sushmita Sen

Dolly is a well-known hairdresser, dancer, model, and social media influencer from...

