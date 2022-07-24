Dolly’s most recent TikTok video becomes viral

The model just posted a video on Instagram.

The TikToker was spotted vibing along to the song from the upcoming Bollywood film Shamshera,

A message is conveyed in the little video to individuals who frequently harass women in public. Dolly sheds light on the rampant street harassment and violence against women.

Advertisement

Dolly, one of Pakistan’s most well-known and popular TikTokers, is a crowd favourite. The lip-sync queen regularly posts videos on her social media accounts that range from funny to motivational.

The model just posted a vieo on Instagram. The TikToker was spotted vibing along to the song from the upcoming Bollywood film Shamshera, which conveys a positive message. A message is conveyed in the little video to individuals who frequently harass women in public. Dolly sheds light on the rampant street harassment and violence against women.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dolly. 👸🏼 (@dollyofficial1) Advertisement

Dolly, dressed in all-black, exudes gangster vibes as she defends a young girl from an alleged harasser. The positive and motivating message conveyed in the video was well-received.

Dolly previously gained notoriety for allegedly setting a group of shrubs on fire in Margala Hills, which had the potential to start a large-scale wildfire.

Also Read TikToker Dolly trolled for covering Sushmita Sen Dolly is a well-known hairdresser, dancer, model, and social media influencer from...