‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Darling ’50s Idyllic Suburbia Reveals Mysterious Psychological Cracks in New Trailer

Don’t Worry Darling, produced by New Line Cinema and starring Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), will be released in theatres on September 23, 2022. Today’s debut of a brand-new trailer provides a more frightening view of the fissures emerging beneath the idyllic suburban lifestyle.

The thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which transports us to the 1950s and features Florence Pugh in a gripping mystery, has a trailer available below.

Don’t Worry Darling, described as “twisted” and “visually gorgeous,” also stars Chris Pine (“All the Old Knives”), KiKi Layne (“The Old Guard”), and Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

Here’s the full plot synopsis…

“Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are fortunate to reside in Victory, the idealised village that serves as the home for the men who work on the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Victory is an experimental company town. Every facet of daily life in the close-knit desert utopia is anchored by the 1950s social optimism that their CEO, Frank (Pine), who is equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach, espouses.

The ladies, including Frank’s stylish partner Shelley (Chan), get to spend their time taking advantage of the beauty, elegance, and hedonism of their neighbourhood while the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters working on the “creation of innovative materials. Every resident’s demands are handled by the company, making life ideal. They only ask for confidentiality and unwavering dedication to the Victory cause in exchange.

But when gaps in their picture-perfect existence start to show, revealing glimpses of something much more evil hiding beneath the alluring exterior, Alice can’t help but wonder just what they’re doing in Victory, and why. How much is Alice willing to risk in order to reveal the truth about what is really happening in this paradise?

Asif Ali (“WandaVision”), Sydney Chandler (“Pistol”), Kate Berlant (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”), Douglas Smith (“Big Little Lies”), Timothy Simons (“Veep”), and Ari’el Stachel (“Respect the Jux”) also appear in the movie.

Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke (“Chernobyl Diaries”) and Silberman collaborated on the story, and Wilde directs it from a script by Silberman, who also wrote “Booksmart”