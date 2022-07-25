Dr Shola ejects as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry win once more

The Queen has reportedly invited the Sussexes to stay with her at Balmoral.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu hit out at those criticizing the move on Twitter.

She said: “If true haters will gnash teeth cos they don’t want it”.

DR SHOLA Mos-Shogbamimu has asserted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “won once more” following reports the Queen has expressed a desire for peace with the couple.

The ruler has purportedly welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to remain with her at Balmoral throughout her late spring break.

Responding to the news, Dr Mos-Shogbamimu hit out saying Harry and Meghan’s “critics will snap teeth”.

The observer tweeted: “The Queen welcomes Harry and Meghan to Balmoral with their children.

“In the event that genuine critics will snap teeth cos they don’t need it.”

She added: “#HarryandMeghan win once more.”

Dr Shola’s tweet comes after reports the Queen has welcomed the Sussexes to remain at her confidential home in the Scottish Highlands when other senior royals are nowhere to be found.

A Balmoral insider told the Sun: “Staff have been told to expect the full rundown of royals including Harry, Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

“They are getting ready for the Sussexes.”

Another source said: “Balmoral is the ideal spot for them to enjoy a tad of value time with the Queen.

“They scarcely had 15 minutes with her at the Jubilee.”

Nonetheless, another source addressed whether Harry and Meghan, who are living in California subsequent to stopping imperial obligations, would go to Balmoral.

They said: “I would be paralyzed assuming they turned up.”

The Queen customarily spends her late spring occasion at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire where she is joined by different individuals from the Royal Family.

It comes after Harry and Meghan got back to Britain with their two kids for the Platinum Jubilee festivities last month.

The visit denoted whenever the couple first have gone to the UK with Archie and Lilibet since Megxit.

Anyway the Sussexes stayed under the radar during the celebrations.

Also, they supposedly streamed back to the US before the last occasion of the bank occasion end of the week had wrapped up.

Harry and Meghan have set up home in the superstar area of Montecito in the wake of venturing back as working royals in March 2020.

There have been pressures between the pair and other senior royals in the midst of Megxit.