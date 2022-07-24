Drake just admitted he has crush on an Australian maths teacher

Drake has a crush on an Australian maths teacher, and he’s shared it with the world.

Following the rapper’s recent posting of a photo of a woman he saw in a restaurant but who was unaware that her image was being taken, his fans were left perplexed.

He added the caption: “Tried to airdrop this woman a pic of herself ‘cause she’s a dime.”

According to Report, the woman is a maths teacher called Dearne Cooper from Australia.

According to rumours, Cooper and her partner Nathan Wynn were vacationing in St. Tropez when their infant son’s image was shot.

She appeared to be completely unaware that her photo was being shot, much less shared with Drake’s 117 million Instagram followers.

She has already been in the spotlight, according to sources. It is reported that in 2006, she was linked to NRL player Jarryd Hayne.

It follows rumours that Drake had been detained in a Stockholm, Sweden bar, rumours that proved out to be completely untrue.

People thought the musician had been arrested by Swedish authorities for drug possession when those rumours first started spreading on social media earlier this month.

Honestly, Nevermind, which Drake released this month, caused quite a stir on social media.

Less than a year after the release of Certified Lover Boy, whose cover art was created by British artist Damien Hirst, the Canadian rapper dropped his seventh studio album.