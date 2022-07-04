Drake makes surprise appearance alongside Backstreet Boys to perform

Drake and Backstreet Boys performed together in Toronto on Saturday night.

The Canadian rapper posted a video of himself singing I Want It That Way with the band.

Fans couldn’t get enough of their “surreal” performance.

Advertisement

Drake and Backstreet Boys is one collab fans didn’t know they needed until they saw the two major artists come together for a surprise performance.

Fans couldn’t get enough of it when The Backstreet Boys announced Drake as their temporary “sixth member” during their performance on Saturday night at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Read more: Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert

Drake himself also took to Instagram to post a video of himself singing the band’s famed track I Want It That Way and in the captions wrote, “When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone…”

Drake also posted an Instagram story that consisted of a photo of him sharing the stage with the Backstreet Boys and wrote, “I really made it.”

As the Canadian native was introduced as their surprise special guest at the concert by Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, the audience couldn’t contain their enthusiasm.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Advertisement

Another clip from the performance that was posted on Twitter also showcased Drake addressing the crowd as he said, “Toronto, I want you to make some noise and I want you to sing this song as loud as you possibly can. This is one of the greatest songs in music history. I’ll be on stage for it, I’ll try to sing along too.”

As videos from the Toronto performance were shared online, fans expressed their delight at the unlikely pairing of Drake and the Backstreet Boys, calling it a “surreal” experience to see them perform together.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian channels her inner Barbie

Sharing a video of their performance, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the best and the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!!!” Also, Drake’s post was flooded with comments that called for a “Drake x Backstreet Boys” collab to happen again.