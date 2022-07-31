Duchess Kate shows her skills in a Commonwealth boat race

The Duchess of Cambridge took part in a special boat race in Plymouth on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge went out to partake in a special Commonwealth boat race in Plymouth alongside SailGP’s GB squad on Sunday.

The Duchess looked stunning in elegant white shorts and a black and white striped pullover, thoroughly embracing the nautical theme. For the occasion, she wore her gorgeous brunette hair in natural waves. She finished her appearance with sleek white sneakers.

Kate hurriedly put on her boating gear, which included a full-length wetsuit and a life jacket. Her hair was pulled up into a ponytail and fed through a grey cap.

The cap said “GBR, Sail GP team” on the front. The Duchess appeared to be in good spirits ahead of her race, as she was photographed grinning from ear to ear and thumbs up.

The mother-of-three was then seen boarding the ship with her new friends as it set sail.

The lively, friendly match took place before of the last day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix against New Zealand. Kate became a full part of the British crew, racing the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots with the rest of the team (more than 55 mph).

Peter Burling’s New Zealand Team welcomed environmentalist Lewis Pugh as a Guest Racer.

Kate visited with young members of the 1851 Trust, of which she is Royal Patron, while in Plymouth.

Her Royal Highness visited a group of children participating in the Trust’s Protect Our Future Programme, which strives to educate and equip young people and educators with the information and skills needed to comprehend climate science and take positive action.