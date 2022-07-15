Dur-e-Fishan and Shahood Alvi’s latest BTS video wins hearts

The drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi has gotten a lot of attention because of its intricate plot

They both demonstrate the effort required to make a flawless scene and emphasise that not all glitters are gold.

The drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi has gotten a lot of attention because of its intricate plot and stellar performances by lead actors Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan.

The drama, which has become a fan favourite, revolves around Shamsher, the son of a tycoon, who becomes obsessed with Mehak, a middle-class girl played by Durefishan.

Netizens’ reactions to the unfolding plot have been mixed, but the Bharas actor has been praised for her performance and effort.

A behind-the-scenes video of Mehak aka Dure and her on-screen father, Shahood Alvi, is going viral. They both demonstrate the effort required to make a flawless scene and emphasise that not all glitters are gold.

Dur-e-Fishan is currently starring in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi with Danish Taimoor, in which the latter plays an entitled and abusive character. While the show has received widespread criticism for its problematic plot, it has gained popularity among the general public.

