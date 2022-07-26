Journalist Eve Barlow, a friend of Amber Heard’s, noted the close relationship between Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez and a subject-matter expert from the couple’s infamous defamation case.

On Twitter, Barlow shared a photo of Vasquez celebrating her birthday with a group of women and revealed that one of the women was Dr. Shannon Curry.

The psychologist Curry testified in the trial as an expert witness and claimed that the Aquaman actor has borderline personality disorder.

“Why is the doctor who did Amber Heard’s Independent Medical Examination and appeared as an expert witness on the stand also best friends with Depp’s legal counsel Camille Vasquez?” Barlow captioned the snap.

Why is the doctor who did Amber Heard’s Independent Medical Examination and appeared as an expert witness on the stand also best friends with Depp’s legal counsel Camille Vasquez? pic.twitter.com/vykhYQyYOQ — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) July 24, 2022

The journalist then retweeted another social media post having the same picture,

“I guess this is how you get a Dr. to diagnose Amber with whatever #DARVODepp paid for: Get his lawyer’s bestie, a non-board certified psychologist with no ties to ethical guidelines, and plan her diagnose over drinks.”

Another tweet of Barlow read,

“Depp to lawyer Camille Vasquez: ‘Hey you know how you have that mate who can pretend to be a psychologist? If we have her over for dinner do you think she’ll agree to make up that my ex-wife has Borderline Personality Disorder?'”

Heard’s personality disorder causes her to “take on the identity of the people they are spending time with because it’s comforting,” Curry testified in the libel trial.