Dwayne Johnson and five other people share same DNA

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock,” who is currently preparing for his superhero movie “Black Adam,” has learned that he has five siblings who are genetically identical to him. Many people have undoubtedly been completely shocked by this.

Mid-October 2021 marks the release date of Black Adam

According to the media, a recent DNA test revealed that five people are related to Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson. The actor, better known as “The Rock” in the WWE, has now added three brothers and two sisters to his family. The five individuals are the offspring of The Rock’s late father, Rocky Johnson, according to a DNA test. The wrestler’s half-siblings are Lisa Purves, Paula Parsons, Trevor Edwards, Adrian Bowles, and Aaron Fowler. It was mentioned that these five met online and had no contact with their biological father, who passed away in 2020.

Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne Johnson, passed away in 2020. With his first wife, Una Sparks, the late wrestler had two children, named Curtis and Wanda. Later, in 1972, he gave birth to The Rock with his second wife, Ata Maivia. The wrestler also had a few children outside of marriage, it was revealed in the media, though he never disclosed their names.

Rocky Johnson, on the other hand, is the subject of a documentary that will depict the wrestler’s life beginning in his youth. The narrative demonstrates how each member of his family came to know one another despite traveling separate paths. A social media post with the title “Finding Rocky’s Family” included a message that read, “People used to tell Trevor and Aaron, two total strangers, that they resembled a world-famous wrestler. Through family stories, Facebook sleuthing, and DNA, they found their father, Rocky Johnson—and they found a new family, too (sic).”

