Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart poked fun at each other’s parenting skills while chatting with Daily Pop.

Dwayne shares his two youngest daughters—Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4—with his wife Lauren Hashian.

Kevin shares daughter Heaven, 17, and son Hendrix, 14, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart

Dwyane Johnson and Kevin Hart never waste an opportunity to poke fun at each other.

The celeb besties did so while chatting with Daily Pop on July 27 about their new movie DC League of Super-Pets, this time playfully going after each other’s fatherly skills.

When asked if he admires Dwayne’s parenting methods, Francesca Amiker a hilarious response. “I wanna do the opposite,” he joked. “I can tell you something, I’ve been to that house. Those kids do what the f–k they want.” Dwayne shares his two youngest daughters—Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4—with his wife Lauren Hashian.

Kevin went on to recount a questionable interaction with one of Dwyane’s daughters during a visit to their home, sharing, “I remember his daughter—I was eating, I had a plate. Well, she smacked it out my hand and she was like, ‘Not here, bitch.'”

Initially turning the other cheek by stating that his friend has “got his kids on lock” and that they’re “very respectful,” Dwyane got back at Kevin by sharing his own funny story from a visit to his house.

“When I went, he was like, ‘Hey, let me go get you guys something to drink,’ and then he left,” Dwayne recalled. “And then, Heaven, his daughter, was like, ‘He’s not my real dad.'” Kevin shares daughter Heaven, 17, and son Hendrix, 14, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, as well as son Kenzo, 4, and almost 2-year-old daughter Kaori with wife Eniko Hart.

Despite the jokes, Dwyane utilised the opportunity to praise his BFF, telling Daily Pop that Kevin’s finest attribute is “He can instantly recognise when I’m not feeling well and be like, “Hey, you OK?,” demonstrating his capacity to be so sympathetic in any situation. Do you need anything?”

What is Dwayne’s best trait in Kevin’s opinion? The 43-year-old said, “I can describe his capacity to love and communicate with his fan base at the greatest level. “I have never seen someone who is more dedicated to being there for their supporters, followers, and backers. That really hits home for me.”

