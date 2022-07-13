ED Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn named their baby daughter.

They named their infant daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed and Cherry adored the name for its originality.

Advertisement

ED Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn named their infant daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran. The superstar, whose massive international tour now includes five gigs at Wembley Stadium, had his second child in May.

The odd name is rumoured to hold special significance for Ed, 31, and Cherry, 30, who earlier this year posted an endearing picture of Cherry’s little white footwear online.

The name Jupiter has grown in popularity among parents in recent years since it is said to stand for the “brave and bold.”

Source reported “Ed and Cherry adored the name for its originality as well as what it stands for. Everyone believes Jupiter is ideal for her.

Cherry has been raving about becoming a mother again behind closed doors. She and Ed truly make a perfect couple. Their family is lovely.

In May, Ed informed her arrival “I want to inform everyone that we have had another gorgeous baby daughter.

Advertisement

Ed wrote a touching song about being a first-time father to Lyra, 1, who was born in August 2020, for the special Tour Edition of his smash hit album Equals.

When singing Welcome to the World, the musical legend says: “I heard your heartbeat and froze mid-sentence. Welcome to the world.

Just silently observed the sound of our love as you stood there. An intimate recording of Ed and Cherry experiencing her kick serves as the poignant track’s coda.

You got the kick, Ed asks? Actually, has it?” Cherry softly responds in return: “Yeah. Did you awaken yet?”

Earlier, Sheeran has promised that his ‘Mathematics’ tour will land on US shores sometime in the near future.

However, Sheeran, McCutcheon and McDaid denied accusations of plagiarism in his testimony on March 7

Advertisement