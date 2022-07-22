Ed Sheeran brings Jamal Edwards’ ‘vision to life’ in new music video

Ed Sheeran has created a new music video that “brings Jamal Edwards’ vision to life.” together with American rapper Russ.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter claimed that after agreeing to work with Russ, he “hit up” Edwards for music video inspiration since he “knew that he would create something incredible.”

Before the Are You Entertained music video could be shot, the music businessman who planned it passed away at age 31.

Sheeran said on Instagram: “Jamal then planned it out for the next couple of months, sending me locations, ideas, cameos, trying to make it the best video any of us could make.

“We were meant to shoot in February, but the day before Russ flew out, Jamal tragically died. Our whole world was upside down, and I had to cancel and just tell Russ it wasn’t happening, but he was so so understanding, to a level il never forget.

“Jamals mum @brendaedwardsglobal and sister Tanisha, a few weeks later said we should still try and make Jamals vision come to life, so with the help of his amazing production team at @radicalmedia_london and @jakenava directing, we shot it.”

Sheeran said he “felt so sad” shooting on the day but at the same time “very proud”.

He continued: “I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we’d done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life.”