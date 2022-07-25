Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol

Articles
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol

Advertisement
  • Ed Sheeran performed with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival in Suffolk, England.
  • The singer has been taking some time off after the birth of his second child.
  • In May, he and wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to their second child, a daughter.
Advertisement

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival on Sunday night (24.07.22).

After the birth of his second kid with wife Cherry Seaborn, the pop artist has been taking some time off from work. However, he returned to the spotlight to join his friend and fellow writer Johnny McDaid’s band for their main performance at the festival in Suffolk, England.

Fans were shocked when Ed, a member of the band that also includes Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, and Paul Wilson, appeared on stage to play his hit song “Bad Habits” before making a surprise return to perform Snow Patrol’s “Just Say Yes.”

When he arranged a covert performance there back in 2015, Ed previously performed with the band at the same festival.

Also Read

Harry and Meghan to cause as much trouble as possible
Harry and Meghan to cause as much trouble as possible

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have been invited to...

The festival is situated close to Ed’s hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk. Since then, he and his family—his wife and two kids—have relocated back to the region.

Advertisement

In May, Ed and Cherry gave birth to their second child together. According to rumours, the couple called their daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

A source told: “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness. “Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her. Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven. Their family is beautiful.”

Along with Lyra, who is 23 months old and was born in August 2020, they have another daughter.

Also Read

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet. The...

Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine, the couple said in a statement announcing the arrival of their second child.

The four of them are now spending some priceless family time together before Ed leaves again for his tour since they are all so happy that Lyra will have a little sister. “We are delighted for them, and we hope that you respect their privacy at this special time,” the statement reads.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
David Schwimmer participates in
David Schwimmer participates in "The Great British Baking Show" celebrity special
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of "healing and eye-opening" conversations after Glee criticism
Olivia Hye speaks up about her lost injunction case
Olivia Hye speaks up about her lost injunction case
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story