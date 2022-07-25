Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran performed with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival in Suffolk, England.

The singer has been taking some time off after the birth of his second child.

In May, he and wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to their second child, a daughter.

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival on Sunday night (24.07.22).

After the birth of his second kid with wife Cherry Seaborn, the pop artist has been taking some time off from work. However, he returned to the spotlight to join his friend and fellow writer Johnny McDaid’s band for their main performance at the festival in Suffolk, England.

Fans were shocked when Ed, a member of the band that also includes Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, and Paul Wilson, appeared on stage to play his hit song “Bad Habits” before making a surprise return to perform Snow Patrol’s “Just Say Yes.”

When he arranged a covert performance there back in 2015, Ed previously performed with the band at the same festival.

The festival is situated close to Ed’s hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk. Since then, he and his family—his wife and two kids—have relocated back to the region.

In May, Ed and Cherry gave birth to their second child together. According to rumours, the couple called their daughter Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

A source told: “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness. “Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her. Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven. Their family is beautiful.”

Along with Lyra, who is 23 months old and was born in August 2020, they have another daughter.

Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine, the couple said in a statement announcing the arrival of their second child.

The four of them are now spending some priceless family time together before Ed leaves again for his tour since they are all so happy that Lyra will have a little sister. “We are delighted for them, and we hope that you respect their privacy at this special time,” the statement reads.