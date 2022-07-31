Advertisement
date 2022-07-31
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson jetted off to Italy for UNICEF event

Articles
  • Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson jetted off to Italy for a UNICEF event.
  • Jackson and the Gossip Girl actress recently put on a dazzling performance.
  • Jackson broke up with her fiancé George Panayiotou last year.
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson took a plane to Italy to attend a UNICEF event. Earlier this month, at the National Film Awards 2022, Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Amy Jackson made their red carpet debut in London.

Following suit, Jackson and the Gossip Girl actress recently put on a dazzling performance when they walked out to attend a Unicef event in Italy. The pair looked stunning in their elegant outfits.

Westwick was spotted at the event wearing a jacket over a silky black shirt. Regarding Amy Jackson, the actress dazzled in a white gown for the occasion. Celebrities including Jared Leto, Alana Haim, Ashley Park, and Casey Affleck were also spotted at the event. Regarding Ed and Amy’s continued relationship, the two previously appeared together at Wimbledon.

Jackson, who broke up with her fiancé George Panayiotou last year, was recently seen hanging out with Westwick, and the two also confirmed their relationship by sharing a cuddly photo on social media.

In addition to giving birth to their son Andreas in September 2019, Amy and George Panayiotou were engaged. Amy removed all images of George from her Instagram account after they broke up.

Regarding Westwick, he is well-known for his portrayal of Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. Last year, the actor also called it quits with Tamara Francesconi, his girlfriend. Before breaking up, the couple reportedly dated for two years.

The Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia is where Westwick and Jackson allegedly first met, sparking relationship rumors earlier this year. Jackson most recently celebrated Ed’s birthday with family in addition to Ed.

