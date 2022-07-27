Ellie Goulding credited her ‘stronger’ voice to motherhood

Ellie Goulding says that since she became a mother, her voice has become “stronger”.

The singer had her first child, Arthur, with her husband, Caspar Jopling, last April.

She said earlier this year that she would have to deal with crippling anxiety in 2021.

She said on “Smallzy’s Surgery” that being a mother is “by far the most challenging thing that I’ve done. It’s amazing that you are growing this human and when they smile at you, you are just like, it’s all worth it; when they smile at you and when they do silly things.”

The singer said, “But my singing is better. I have had a vocal coach for the past couple of years, and she is like, ‘Your voice sounds better than ever.’ So I don’t know if it has made some kind of difference to my vocal cords, I don’t know, but my voice is a lot stronger than it was—so that is one pro. “

The 35-year-old pop star said earlier this year that she would have to deal with crippling anxiety in 2021.

