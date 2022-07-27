Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ellie Goulding credited her ‘stronger’ voice to motherhood

Ellie Goulding credited her ‘stronger’ voice to motherhood

Articles
Advertisement
Ellie Goulding credited her ‘stronger’ voice to motherhood

Ellie Goulding says that since she became a mother, her voice has become “stronger”.

Advertisement
  • Ellie Goulding says that since she became a mother, her voice has become “stronger”.
  • The singer had her first child, Arthur, with her husband, Caspar Jopling, last April.
  • She said earlier this year that she would have to deal with crippling anxiety in 2021.
Advertisement

Ellie Goulding, a singer, says that since she became a mother, her voice has become “stronger.”The Easy Lover singer had her first child, Arthur, with her husband, Caspar Jopling, last April. She told the media that after giving birth, she felt like her whole brain had changed and that her vocals were “better than ever.”

Also Read

Ellie Goulding ‘Easy Lover’ Song released!
Ellie Goulding ‘Easy Lover’ Song released!

Ellie's recognizable vocals are coupled with pulsing bass, aggressive synths, and epic...

She said on “Smallzy’s Surgery” that being a mother is “by far the most challenging thing that I’ve done. It’s amazing that you are growing this human and when they smile at you, you are just like, it’s all worth it; when they smile at you and when they do silly things.”

The singer said, “But my singing is better. I have had a vocal coach for the past couple of years, and she is like, ‘Your voice sounds better than ever.’ So I don’t know if it has made some kind of difference to my vocal cords, I don’t know, but my voice is a lot stronger than it was—so that is one pro. “

The 35-year-old pop star said earlier this year that she would have to deal with crippling anxiety in 2021.

Also Read

Ellie Goulding visits Ukraine ‘It has been one of the greatest honors’
Ellie Goulding visits Ukraine ‘It has been one of the greatest honors’

Ellie Goulding stated she recently travelled to Ukraine as the president's and...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas's black saree has everyone hearts beating fast
Amna Ilyas's black saree has everyone hearts beating fast
Prince Harry wished to be nothing like his father King Charles
Prince Harry wished to be nothing like his father King Charles
Beyoncé stuck in traffic and skips Grammy Awards 2023
Beyoncé stuck in traffic and skips Grammy Awards 2023
'Shah Rukh Khan is like my ‘big brother:’ says Anurag Kashyap
'Shah Rukh Khan is like my ‘big brother:’ says Anurag Kashyap
 Hajra Yamin grabbing attentions with her excellent sense of style
 Hajra Yamin grabbing attentions with her excellent sense of style
'I'm so thankful' Samara Joy wins best new artist at Grammy'23
'I'm so thankful' Samara Joy wins best new artist at Grammy'23
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story