Ellie Goulding 'Easy Lover' Song released!

Ellie Goulding ‘Easy Lover’ Song released!

Ellie Goulding ‘Easy Lover’ Song released!

Ellie Goulding ‘Easy Lover’ Song released!

  Ellie's recognizable vocals are coupled with pulsing bass, aggressive synths, and epic key changes.
  The video was directed by Sophia Ray (Years & Years, Raye, Mabel) Singer portrays an extraterrestrial that takes on human form in the video.
  Big Sean, rap royalty, also contributes his unique flow to the new tune.
Ellie Goulding has released the dramatic music video for ‘Easy Lover,’ in which she portrays an extraterrestrial entity that takes on human form. The unsettling video was directed by Sophia Ray (Years and Years, Raye, Mabel), with movement direction from Remi Black and creative direction from Nathan Klein, who also styled the video.

The singer’s recognizable vocals are coupled with pulsing bass, aggressive synths, epic key changes, and catchy melodies on the tune, which was created and produced in cooperation with the great Greg Kurstin and Julia Michaels.

Big Sean, rap royalty, also contributes his unique flow to the new tune, which contrasts with the singer’s breathtaking harmonies. Big Sean is one of the most well-known rap artists.

“I wrote Easy lover in LA with Julia Michaels after conversations about the age-old tale of being infatuated by someone cool and beautiful knowing that they will never quite feel the same,” Ellie Goulding said of the song. “It’s about going back to the same dangerous person to feel alive when you know they have hurt people again and again before you. Having the legendary Greg Kurstin produce any song of mine is always a dream come true. He always understands the assignment!”

Earlier, Ellie Goulding discussed how having a child in 2019 altered every area of her life, including having a good impact on her songwriting and allowing her to make songs more “naturally” before making a musical comeback.

