Ellie Goulding explains becoming mother changes every aspect of her life

Ellie Goulding explains becoming mother changes every aspect of her life.

After taking a break from the music industry to start a family she will make a musical comeback.

She has resolved to depart from her customary “introspective” music.

Ellie Goulding discusses how having a child in 2019 altered every area of her life, including having a good impact on her songwriting and allowing her to make songs more “naturally” before making a musical comeback.

After taking a break from the music industry to start a family, Ellie Goulding will make a musical comeback tomorrow (Friday) with her first brand-new song and music video.

But throughout the recent pandemic-hit years, the 35-year-old singer has resolved to depart from her customary “introspective” music and instead “create music for people to dance to and forget about everything.”

Ellie, who married Casper Jopling in 2019 and welcomed their son Arthur, now one year old, in April of last year, is releasing the dance-pop hit Easy Lover, which she co-produced with Greg Kurstin, Adele’s longtime collaborator. Big Sean, a rapper, is featured.

It’s “about the age-old tale of being enamoured by someone cool and gorgeous while knowing that they would never fully feel the same,” according to the author.

She says, “It’s about returning to the same hazardous person to feel alive when you know they have hurt people repeatedly before you.

She claimed in a speech last month that having children had altered her and aided her music.

She said that motherhood had “taken over” and “affected” everything. I’ve been able to write a tonne of songs, and it seems to have come even more naturally than before.

She continued, “I haven’t quite hit that place yet where I’m wanting to talk about this thing I have with my child, and this insane bond and connection, and with my husband,” adding that she would not be writing songs about her personal life at the moment.

