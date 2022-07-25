Ellie Goulding visits Ukraine ‘It has been one of the greatest honors’

Ellie Goulding stated she recently travelled to Ukraine as the president’s and his wife Olena Zelenska’s guest, calling the trip “one of the greatest honours.”

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter travelled to Kyiv on Saturday to speak at the First Ladies Summit, which was organised by the First Lady of Ukraine.

Writing on Instagram, Goulding shared her experience with her 14.1 million followers. She said: “This weekend I travelled as a guest of President Zelensky and the first lady, Olena Zelenska to Kyiv to speak at the First Ladies Summit (and sing a little, somehow while I was there I learnt a beautiful and powerful song in Ukrainian, ‘Chervona Kalyna’) It has been one of the greatest honours.

“I was determined to be there in person to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian People. I was inspired by a number of people, but particularly a young #fridaysforfuture climate activist @ilyess_ek who I met at the Nature and Climate talks in Stockholm a few weeks ago. Traumatised by the invasion of his country he nevertheless showed up at the UN talks determined to carry on his work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding)

“In fact every day as a @UNEP ambassador I am reminded of the immense contribution of Ukrianian climate scientists, renewable energy experts and environmentalists of all type. They are living through an horrific war bankrolled by fossil fuels. They somehow find the grit to keep going, working and campaigning for all of humanity.