Ellie Goulding Facebook ‘alcohol brand’ post banned

Ellie Goulding’s Facebook Alcohol brand post was banned.

She founded and co-owns Served Drinks.

On Ellie Goulding’s Facebook page, alcohol brand advertisements were banned after the singer said the drink was low in calories and sugar.

On her Facebook page in February, the pop sensation, who founded and co-owns Served Drinks, posted two advertisements for the alcoholic sparkling water.

“If you’re like me, you love a drink but also enjoy an active lifestyle. My delicious alcoholic sparkling water is the best of both worlds.”

The second read: “You guys know I love a drink, but I also really care about my well-being. Since I launched my alcoholic sparkling water there is no going back for me!”.

A video of Goulding showed her saying: “I love a drink, as I talk about a lot on my social media, but I also care about my health … That’s why I want to tell you about my new drink Served. So, my new drink Served is a hard seltzer, it has 57 calories…”

Further text in the posts stated: “57 cals … 4% vol.”

A separate email from Served Drinks, seen on January 18, read: “Forget Dry January … Is dry January becoming a little dry? There’s no reason you can’t enjoy a drink without setting you back! Our drinks only have 57 calories, 0g sugar and are 4% ABV and are the perfect choice for a tipple without all the guilt.”