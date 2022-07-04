Elliot Page delighted with new passport photo after gender change

Elliot Page shared his passport photo on Instagram and admitted how much he loves it.

The actor, who goes by the pronouns he/they, originally revealed his transition in December 2020.

He has been displaying his well-defined abdominal muscles in social media photos.

Advertisement

Elliot Page the actor has shared his new passport photo on Instagram and admitted how much he loves it.

Never thought I would love a passport photo, the actor, who goes by the pronouns he/they, wrote in a post to his six million fans.

Read more: Peter Brook British stage director dies at 97

The Whip It and Juno actor can be seen draping a silver necklace over a black T-shirt. His hair is trimmed and worn short.

At the time this article was written, Page’s post had more than a million likes, and many of her followers had left supportive comments.

“That’s a keeper,” wrote Canadian producer Jeff King

Advertisement

“Best passport photo I’ve seen,” added film director Reed Morano.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by @elliotpage

Advertisement

The actor originally revealed his transition on social media in December 2020. He then went on Oprah Winfrey’s show to discuss it in further depth and how he felt it was his “duty” to make the information public.

He said: “I was telling people for the first time and expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter, knowing I wanted a moment to get comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point.

“For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”

Elliott also brought up the regulations in some US states that restrict young transgender people’s access to specific medical treatments.

He told that it was “crucial and important” to publicly come out.

Advertisement

he told last year: “I felt like a boy… I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

The actor has been displaying his well-defined abdominal muscles in social media photos.

The actor was pictured enjoying the sun in a topless outfit, aviator sunglasses, and a black baseball cap in a May 2021 Instagram image.

He captioned the picture, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.”

Elliot’s friends commented on his appearance on the Instagram image.

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev commented: “You look amazing. And most of all happy,” along with a heart emoji.

Advertisement

Broad City’s Ilana Glazer posted: “look a dat handsome boi” while Genesis Rodriguez said: “that smile!”

Read more: Drake makes surprise appearance alongside Backstreet Boys to perform

Umbrella Academy co-star commented: “okkk summer ready.”

After disclosing his gender change in 2020, Page broke up with his ex-wife, Emma Portner. In January 2021, Page began the divorce process. Shortly later, the split was resolved.