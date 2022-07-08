Elon Musk confirmed arrival of twins with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk confirmed the arrival of twins with Shivon Zilis.

It was revealed that he had twins last year.

According to Musk, the biggest threat to civilization is a collapse in the birth rate.

After it was revealed that he had twins last year, Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that he was assisting in the fight against declining birth rates.

The ten-time father of ten children and wealthy internet entrepreneur tweeted, “Trying my best to solve the underpopulation situation.”

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Advertisement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

The remarks were made a day after the news broke that Musk had had twins.

I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do! Advertisement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has fathered ten children in all, one of whom passed away soon after delivery.

Shivon Zilis: who is he?

Shivon Zilis, a Canadian businessman in his mid-thirties, works for Musk’s brain-implant manufacturer Neuralink.

She is the operations and special projects director.

The Insider claims that Zilis has also held positions at Tesla and OpenAI, two Musk-owned businesses.

According to a different BREITBART story, Zilis first got to know Musk while working with OpenAI, an AI foundation that Musk cofounded in 2015.

She joined Tesla as a project director in 2017, where she used her experience with AI to support the Autopilot and chip-design teams.

Zilis, according to the article, has been considered as a potential choice for the billionaire to appoint as CEO of Twitter should his purchase of the social media site go through, having previously served as project director in the CEO’s office.

Elon Musk follows Shivon Zilis on Twitter, which is also noteworthy.

