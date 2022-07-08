Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk confirmed arrival of twins with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk confirmed arrival of twins with Shivon Zilis

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk confirmed arrival of twins with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk confirmed arrival of twins with Shivon Zilis

Advertisement
  • Elon Musk confirmed the arrival of twins with Shivon Zilis.
  • It was revealed that he had twins last year.
  • According to Musk, the biggest threat to civilization is a collapse in the birth rate.
Advertisement

The Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and billionaire Elon Musk have had twins, according to confirmation.

After it was revealed that he had twins last year, Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that he was assisting in the fight against declining birth rates.

The ten-time father of ten children and wealthy internet entrepreneur tweeted, “Trying my best to solve the underpopulation situation.”

According to Musk, the biggest threat to civilization is a collapse in the birth rate. I wish you have large families, and congratulations to those who have, he wrote in another tweet.
The remarks were made a day after the news broke that Musk had had twins.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has fathered ten children in all, one of whom passed away soon after delivery.

Shivon Zilis: who is he?

Shivon Zilis, a Canadian businessman in his mid-thirties, works for Musk’s brain-implant manufacturer Neuralink.

She is the operations and special projects director.

Advertisement

The Insider claims that Zilis has also held positions at Tesla and OpenAI, two Musk-owned businesses.

According to a different BREITBART story, Zilis first got to know Musk while working with OpenAI, an AI foundation that Musk cofounded in 2015.

She joined Tesla as a project director in 2017, where she used her experience with AI to support the Autopilot and chip-design teams.

Zilis, according to the article, has been considered as a potential choice for the billionaire to appoint as CEO of Twitter should his purchase of the social media site go through, having previously served as project director in the CEO’s office.

Elon Musk follows Shivon Zilis on Twitter, which is also noteworthy.

Also Read

Elon Musk greeted by Nick Cannon
Elon Musk greeted by Nick Cannon

Elon Musk was greeted by Nick Cannon. Musk secretly welcomed a second...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hailey Bieber shows off new cut
Hailey Bieber shows off new cut
Mehwish Hayat gets trolled for her latest bold video
Mehwish Hayat gets trolled for her latest bold video
Suniel Shetty reveals to media that Athiya Shetty weds KL Rahul 
Suniel Shetty reveals to media that Athiya Shetty weds KL Rahul 
Prince Andrew consult lawyers to over Virginia Giuffre matter
Prince Andrew consult lawyers to over Virginia Giuffre matter
Brooke Shields shares her experience of being raped in her 20s: 'I froze
Brooke Shields shares her experience of being raped in her 20s: 'I froze
Sonali Bendre posts a video of her avatar from the 1990s
Sonali Bendre posts a video of her avatar from the 1990s
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story