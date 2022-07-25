Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder’s wife

Elon Musk’s father confirmed that he has a second child with his stepdaughter.

Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife.

Brin and Nicole Shanahan divorced in December.

He most recently had a relationship with musician Grimes.

Elon Musk has denied claims he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife.

The editors revealed on Sunday that the top executive of Tesla “engaged in a brief affair” with Nicole Shanahan the previous year. The “long friendship between the tech billionaires” was said to have ended as a result of the purported romance.

Musk denied the report on Twitter on Monday.

“This is total bs (bulls**t). Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” he wrote. “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Musk continued to lambast newspaper reporters in his tweets for failing to contact him prior to the article’s publication.

“WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly. They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs,” the 51-year-old continued. “WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.”

2018 newlyweds Brin and Shanahan divorced in December. In January, he filed for divorce.

Between 2000 and 2008, Musk wed Justin Wilson. From 2013 to 2016, he wed Talulah Riley a second time. From 2010 to 2012.

