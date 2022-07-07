Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with his top executive last year

Elon Musk reportedly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, one of his top staffers.

The twins were born just a few weeks before Musk and ex-girlfriend Grimes had their second child via surrogate.

They also share two-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Elon Musk reportedly fathered twins late last year with one of his company's top executives, just weeks before his second child with Grimes was born.

According to a recent allegation, Elon Musk secretly had twins late last year with a different woman, one of his top staffers.

The source received court records indicating that the Tesla billionaire added Shivon Zilis to his family in November 2021.

According to reports, Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, requested that the twins’ names be changed so that they would “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

Although the names of the children are yet unknown, a judge in Austin, Texas, is said to have authorised the order in May.

Requests for comment from Zilis and a representative for Musk were not immediately fulfilled.

The twins were born just a few weeks before Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes had their second kid via surrogate in December 2021, a girl named Exa Dark Siderael, according to REPORT.

Along with his five other living children, Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, Musk has two children with Grimes.

Musk has his additional children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and is currently seeing Australian actress Natasha Bassett from Britney Ever After.

He and the Canadian author wed in January 2000, and Nevada Alexander Musk was born in 2002. Nevada unfortunately passed away from SIDS at the age of just 10 weeks.

In a 2020 interview, Musk described his approach to fatherhood and acknowledged that, when his children are small, he doesn’t have a big impact on their lives.

“Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he said of his then-partner.

“When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me,” he elaborated at the time. “I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids.”

Zilis works for Neuralink Corporation, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain – machine interfaces, which was co-founded by Musk in 2016.

After Grimes welcomed the couple’s baby girl, she explained their on-off relationship in a rare interview back in March: “There’s no real word for it.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time …. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.

“This is the best it’s ever been …. We just need to be free.”