  • Elon Musk’s father speaks about secret second child with his stepdaughter
Elon Musk’s father confirmed that he has a second child with his stepdaughter.

Elon Musk’s father recently made the stunning admission that he has a second kid with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. Since the report’s release, social media users have been having a field day.

In 2019, the 76-year-old Musk grandfather fathered a second love kid with his gorgeous stepdaughter. On Wednesday, he finally verified the news. In addition, he explained that humans are only on Earth to reproduce.

He declared,  “I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious you know.”

Errol said,  “She wasn’t planned. But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born. But I realized she’s two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her. So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself. I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best-looking women I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Errol Musk continued,  “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”   Even Elon Musk’s father was trolled on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, announces he has welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter – who he raised since she was 4 years old. <br><br>“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.” <a href=”https://t.co/N7zm41EUGA”>pic.twitter.com/N7zm41EUGA</a></p>&mdash; Pop Base (@PopBase) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1547662389134233601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

