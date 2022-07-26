Emily Atack secretly dating former Big Brother contestant Liam McGough

Advertisement
  • News
  Entertainment
  • Emily Atack and her new boyfriend, Liam McGough had a romantic evening out.
  • Pair laughed as they boarded a taxi to take them home after dining at a fancy London restaurant.
  • Liam initially made his television debut in Big Brother 8.
Emily Atack and her new boyfriend, Liam McGough had a romantic evening out. The two laughed as they boarded a taxi to take them home after dining at a fancy London restaurant.

In Big Brother 8, Liam initially made his television debut. He now works as a tree surgeon.

Additionally, according to reports, he and Celebrity Juice actress Emily, 32, are “extremely keen” to advance their relationship.

They had been dating for a short time, but things have just started to get more serious, according to a friend who saw the couple at the Galvin at Windows restaurant at the Park Lane Hotel on Sunday.

They had a classy dinner together this past weekend and appear to be enjoying themselves.
Emily’s role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners catapulted her to popularity.

Despite being associated with well-known figures like Strictly Comedian Seann Walsh and England and Man City footballer Jack Grealish, she has remained unmarried ever since.

“Emily has been career-focused recently; she’s shrugged aside talk of guys and dating, etc.,” the friend continued.

She firmly believes, however, that she should be able to immerse herself in fun and enjoyment of life in the same way that any famous man should be able to.

She doesn’t feel the need to apologise for being seen out with a couple men, but this time, things are going well, so she’s content to maintain the status quo while waiting to see how things develop.

In spite of placing third behind the winner Brian Belo in the Channel 4 reality competition in 2007, Liam still won a £100,000 extra prize.

