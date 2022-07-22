Emily Ratajkowski displays a braless crop top to show her ex what he’s been missing

Emily Ratajkowski is already demonstrating to the producer what he’s missing out on by refusing to be demoralised by her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the 31-year-old Emily was the one who ended their four-year marriage because she had been a “serial cheater.”

The source stated to the media: “He did really cheat. He consistently cheats. It stinks. He’s a canine.”

According to Emily’s most recent post, the Gone Girl actress has already moved on with her life. She was seen dancing around in a nearly see-through crop top while flashing her incredible abs.

The model was having the fun of her life as she pranced around flaunting her slim figure while wearing a skintight pair of workout pants and making sure her perfectly flat tummy was noticeable.



The Blurred Line’s singer collaborated with friend Mel Ottenberg for the raunchy TikTok, and the pair had a great time posing for the camera.

She posted a “fit check” to her account, identifying her friend and saying she “loves” him.

Following PEOPLE’s confirmation that the couple, who share son Sylvester, have separated, Emily’s breakup from Sebastian has recently captured the public’s attention.

The magazine was informed by an insider: “They recently separated. Em made the choice.”

They also said “She’s doing alright. She is tenacious and devoted to her son. She adores having children.”

After being seen together for the first time on Valentine’s Day of 2018, the couple has been a reliable couple.

A month later, they were married at City Hall in a courthouse ceremony. A few weeks later, they made their relationship public.

Informants at the time told US Weekly that despite how it appeared, the couple had been friends “for years” prior to getting married.

The following was provided to the media in March 2018: “They were all friends with each other. He was not unfamiliar.”

Later that year, when she appeared on Busy Tonight, Emily seemed to corroborate the same account when she said: “We knew each other for a long time prior, and he loves to joke: “Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.”