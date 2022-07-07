Emma Corrin discovered a lot on first date with a woman

Emma Corrin says she learned a lot about a woman.

Emma Corrin says she learned a lot about a woman on their first date because “she really gave me the lowdown.”

The ‘The Crown’ star, who came out as queer in April, has dated males in the past but has now spoken about their first date with a woman and said that even though it didn’t lead to a relationship, it was immensely useful.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Emma explained: “My first date with a girl, they were like, ‘Oh! You’re a baby queer!’ It was amazing. We actually didn’t end up seeing each other again, but she really gave me the lowdown.”

Emma went on to add they felt “pressure” to justify their LGBTQ+ identity – insisting they are still learning and “working (it) out”.

They went on: “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.”

They added: “If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important—and I met some incredible people through it.”

Emma previously opened up about their journey in an interview which aired on ITV, explaining there is still a “long way to go.”

They said: “My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”