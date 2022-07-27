Engin Altan Duzyatan, a well-known Turkish actor best known for his role as Ertugrul, turned 43 on Tuesday.

Fans, friends, and family wished Engin, who plays the title role in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, a happy birthday.

Neslisah Alkoclar, Engin’s wife, was the first to wish her beloved a very happy birthday.

Advertisement

Sharing a loved-up photo with husband on Instagram, Neslisah said: “Happy Birthday darling! My best friend, my confidant, my life partner… For a lifetime together, always side by side. Happy birthday” followed by a heart emoticon.

Also Read

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neslisah Alkoclar (@neslisahduzyatan)

Advertisement

Responding to it, Engin commented, “Thanks darling, good luck to you..”

Also Read Ertugrul actor Ugur Günes appeared in ‘Woh Beetein Din’ Ertugrul actor Ugur Gunes appeared alongside Tanya Singh, in the music video...

Later, the actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and thanked everyone for their sweet wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday messages…Thank you very much for all your birthday wishes,” Engin said.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Engin Altan Duzyatan (@enginaltandzytn)