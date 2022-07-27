Advertisement
  • Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks his supporters for their thoughtful birthday wishes
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan prays for flood victims in Pakistan

  • Engin Altan Duzyatan, a well-known Turkish actor best known for his role as Ertugrul, turned 43 on Tuesday.
  • Fans, friends, and family wished Engin, who plays the title role in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, a happy birthday.
  • Neslisah Alkoclar, Engin’s wife, was the first to wish her beloved a very happy birthday.
Sharing a loved-up photo with husband on Instagram, Neslisah said: “Happy Birthday darling! My best friend, my confidant, my life partner… For a lifetime together, always side by side. Happy birthday” followed by a heart emoticon.

Also Read

 

A post shared by Neslisah Alkoclar (@neslisahduzyatan)

Responding to it, Engin commented, “Thanks darling, good luck to you..”

Also Read

Ertugrul actor Ugur Günes appeared in ‘Woh Beetein Din’
Ertugrul actor Ugur Günes appeared in ‘Woh Beetein Din’

Ertugrul actor Ugur Gunes appeared alongside Tanya Singh, in the music video...

Later, the actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and thanked everyone for their sweet wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday messages…Thank you very much for all your birthday wishes,” Engin said.

A post shared by Engin Altan Duzyatan (@enginaltandzytn)

