ENHYPEN is crowned No. 1 in an unexpected move

K-pop ENHYPEN dropped new album, Manifesto: Day 1, on July 4
On July 4, the K-pop trio ENHYPEN releases its third mini-album, Manifesto...
They also have the second-most #1 hits of any foreign act in history.
ENHYPEN’s fourth straight album, DAY 1, debuts at the top of the Japanese Music Chart. BORDER: CARNIVAL, DILEMMA: IN DIMENSION, and ANSWER: IN DIMENSION
The only other foreign artists to have done so are Mariah Carey, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and BTS, according to Soompi.
With MANIFESTO: DAY 1 and its title track Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), ENHYPEN also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart and Line Music’s real-time chart in Japan earlier this month.
After receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis for three of its members, Heeseung, Jake, and Jay, ENHYPEN has currently cancelled appearances on music shows for the upcoming week.
