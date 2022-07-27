ENHYPEN is crowned No. 1 in an unexpected move

Through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, Belift Lab, a partnership between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, created the South Korean boy band Enhypen.

Seven people make up the group: Sunoo, Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, and Sunghoon.

The album by ENHYPEN has peaked on Oricon’s weekly Album Chart for the fourth time in a row.

They also have the second-most #1 hits of any foreign act in history.

ENHYPEN’s fourth straight album, DAY 1, debuts at the top of the Japanese Music Chart. BORDER: CARNIVAL, DILEMMA: IN DIMENSION, and ANSWER: IN DIMENSION

The only other foreign artists to have done so are Mariah Carey, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and BTS, according to Soompi.

With MANIFESTO: DAY 1 and its title track Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), ENHYPEN also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart and Line Music’s real-time chart in Japan earlier this month.

After receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis for three of its members, Heeseung, Jake, and Jay, ENHYPEN has currently cancelled appearances on music shows for the upcoming week.