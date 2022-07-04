Erika Packard eliminated from Rohit Shetty show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi started with a bang on July 2.

Erica Packard was the first person to be kicked off the show.

She dated Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor for almost a decade.

Erica Packard went up against Nishant Bhat. Nishant pulled off the trick like a pro and came out on top. Erika made sure to show how strong she was by giving Nishant a hard fight. But she got “fear fanda” and later lost a fight against Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. Erica was put up against Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani in the task of getting rid of people. She didn’t finish it, so she was out.

Erika Packard is an Indian model and social media influencer. She is the daughter of Gavin Packard, who used to be a bad guy in Bollywood movies. She was in the news because she dated Siddhanth Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, for almost a decade.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi started with a bang, and like every year, there will be an interesting mix of celebrities and well-known people competing for the trophy. The first episode of the show aired on July 2. The camp is in Cape Town, and Rohit Shetty is in charge of it. In this season, the contestants did some very scary things. Erica Packard, however, was the first person to be kicked off the show.

Rohit Shetty, a movie director, is hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Kanika Mann among others.

