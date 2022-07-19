Advertisement
Eva Longoria flaunts her curves in stunning white swimsuit 

Eva Longoria flaunts her curves in stunning white swimsuit 

Articles
Eva Longoria flaunts her curves in stunning white swimsuit 

Eva Longoria flaunts her curves in stunning white swimsuit 

  • Eva Longoria Bastón is an American actress and producer.
  • She was best known for her role as Isabella Braña on The Young and the Restless.
  • The 47-year-old enjoyed a day out with her son Santiago, 4, in Marbella yesterday.
Eva Longoria Bastón is an American actress and producer. After a number of guest roles on several television series, she was recognized for her portrayal of Isabella Braña on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, on which she starred from 2001 to 2003.

The 47 years old American actress looked stunning yesterday as she relaxed in the sun with her family in Marbella.

In a white swimsuit that revealed her side-boob and a matching cap, the actress attracted attention.

Eva completed the stylish ensemble with delicate gold jewellery and dark sunglasses.

The Desperate Housewives actress spent her day out with her son Santiago, 4, whom she shares with her husband José Bastón, strolling on the beach and swimming in the water.

