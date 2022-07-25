Advertisement
Evan Rachel Wood compared Amber Heard to r*pist

Evan Rachel Wood called Amber Heard a “r*pist” on Instagram.

  • Evan Rachel Wood called Amber Heard a “r*pist” on Instagram.
  • She has distanced herself from the controversy.
  • Netizens are supporting Amber Heard.
Evan Rachel Wood called Amber Heard a “r*pist.” Hollywood is divided. One is obvious and one isn’t. Tinseltown produces films, shows, and scandals. The world recently watched Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court drama.

This led to a discussion about Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s alleged abuse. The actress alleged the musician raped her while filming “Heart-Shaped Glasses.”

Many people compared Evan Rachel Wood to Amber Heard, but the actress has distanced herself and compared her to Harvey Weinstein. The Westworld star shared photographs of the Aquaman actress on Instagram.

“Evan Rachel Wood: Oh look, a photo from 2015 that keeps circulating trying to ‘prove’ something.” The shot was taken at a ceremony honoring her stylist, who also styled JD. I arrived alone and was seated at this table. With certain logic, everyone who was seen in a photo with Weinstein would have to be a r*pist,” she said.

As Amber Heard was in the shot, some thought the actress dubbed her an abuser too. Twitter users reacted. Others backed Wood’s comments.

Netizens are supporting Amber Heard after a report said that Johnny Depp’s fans made sure to be mean to her during and after the trial.

Earlier, The actress returns as Christina in the season four trailer for Westworld. She played a brunette with all of Dolores’ physical characteristics but none of the savagery.

Check out the tweets below:

