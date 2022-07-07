EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in discussions for Vicky Kaushal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in talks with director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu in a Dinesh Vijan production.

In talks with Akshay Kumar about a Dharma film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hindi film since the success of Family Man 2. She has spoken with numerous top guns on making an impression on the Northern audience. While she is preparing to make her big-screen debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in a Dinesh Vijan Production, we hear she is in advanced negotiations with director Aditya Dhar for his ambitious project, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

“Aditya has been working on to fine tune the script of The Immortal Ashwatthama for a while now and is all gearing up to take it on floors in 2023. The casting is underway, and the filmmaker has finally aligned his vision with the financials that his studio partner has approved,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that he is in advanced talks with Samantha to play the female lead. “Samantha has liked the world of Aditya, however, the talks are still in a very advanced stage,” stated the source.

If things go as planned, she’ll star opposite Vicky in an action-packed film. “Vicky is preparing Sam Manekshaw’s biography. In Meghna Gulzar’s film, he’ll play a military hero. His next 6 to 8 months will be spent on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s biography, after which he’ll do a quickie (surely a comedy) and then The Immortal Ashwatthama, if finances and logistics allow “additional source

Samantha has two Hindi films in the works: one with Ayushmann Khurrana and another with Taapsee Pannu. In talks with Akshay Kumar about a Dharma film. Initially, she was to work with Akshay on an action thriller called Diwali for Kumar Mangat. Citadel co-stars Varun Dhawan. A new producer will start filming The Immortal Ashwatthama in 2023. Ronnie Screwvala, the film’s creator, has stepped aside. Sara Ali Khan was originally cast as the lead.

