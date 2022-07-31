Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Experts claim Charles ‘iced’ Harry after the Duke of Sussex ‘refused’ to discuss his memoir

Experts claim Charles ‘iced’ Harry after the Duke of Sussex ‘refused’ to discuss his memoir

Articles
Advertisement
Experts claim Charles ‘iced’ Harry after the Duke of Sussex ‘refused’ to discuss his memoir

Charles ‘iced’ Harry after the Duke of Sussex ‘refused’ to discuss

Advertisement
  • Prince Charles attempted to question Prince Harry about his memoir during a brief stopover in April.
  • A “very good source” told Neil Sean that Harry refused to talk about what he set down in his book.
  • As a result, Charles allegedly “iced” his younger son and abruptly ended the meeting.
    • Advertisement

The Royal Family is apparently concerned about Prince Harry’s impending memoir, which has supposedly been approved by the publishers.

During a brief stopover in April on way to the Invictus Games, Prince Charles attempted to question Harry about the memoir. During the encounter, a “very good source” told Neil Sean that “Harry refused to talk about what he set down in his book.”

As a result, Charles allegedly “iced” his younger son and abruptly ended the meeting after only ten minutes.

Penguin Random House is set to release the memoir this winter, just in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas gift markets.

“We know that Prince Charles spent very little time with his son,” Mr Sean remarked.

Advertisement

“Charles wanted to have a one-to-one chat but that ended up being a very brief meeting.”

He added “According to a very good source, allegedly, Prince Harry refused to detail anything about his forthcoming memoir to Prince Charles.

“The big sticking point this year, being the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 75th year of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles doesn’t want any negativity.

Advertisement

“According to that good source, Harry refused to talk about what he put down in his book and how this will pan out.

“It has been pushed back, and Charles will have to wait and see like the rest of us.”

“The fact that they are remaining so tight-lipped implies there must be some bombshells in the biography,” Mr Sean continued.

“Charles then iced his younger son with a very short meeting.

Advertisement

“He wanted to have a mature, adult conversation about what the book will contain, and whether the royals should be concerned about anything.”

Also Read

Princess Diana nearly turned down Charles after receiving a “shocking” call from Prince
Princess Diana nearly turned down Charles after receiving a “shocking” call from Prince

Princess Diana was in pain and distraught when Prince Charles made his...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story