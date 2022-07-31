Charles ‘iced’ Harry after the Duke of Sussex ‘refused’ to discuss

Prince Charles attempted to question Prince Harry about his memoir during a brief stopover in April.

The Royal Family is apparently concerned about Prince Harry’s impending memoir, which has supposedly been approved by the publishers.

During a brief stopover in April on way to the Invictus Games, Prince Charles attempted to question Harry about the memoir. During the encounter, a “very good source” told Neil Sean that “Harry refused to talk about what he set down in his book.”

As a result, Charles allegedly “iced” his younger son and abruptly ended the meeting after only ten minutes.

Penguin Random House is set to release the memoir this winter, just in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas gift markets.

“We know that Prince Charles spent very little time with his son,” Mr Sean remarked.